Audrey Weber, St. Dominic

Go-to offensive option for a potent Crusaders attack, the 5-10 outside hitter was one of the area’s kills leaders, averaging 4.60 a set in leading St. Dominic to a 26-9 record. Weber led the Crusaders in kill percentage and also put down 23 aces from the service line. A six-rotation player, Weber excelled in serve receive and had 140 digs.