Lindenwood signee led the Crusaders to a 21-5-1 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 5. A two-time All-Metro first teamer and 5-foot-10 outside hitter, Weber led the Crusaders with 4.03 kills a set and had 18 aces. She also was a main factor in St. Dominic’s serve receive and recorded 155 digs.