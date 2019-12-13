The 5-foot-10 outside hitter was the top option in a high-powered offense. Monaco averaged 4.13 kills for the Eagles (25-8-1) along with a team-high 39 aces. She was also the team’s leader in serve receive and had 182 digs.
