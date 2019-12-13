Part of a lethal one-two offensive punch with Kennedy Lane, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter was the leader for the Class 2 runner-up Lancers. Otec averaged 4.28 kills and put down a team-high 39 aces for St. Pius (25-5-2). She also led the team in serve receive and had a team-high 154 digs.
