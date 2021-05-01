Cami Augustine, senior, Belleville East May 1, 2021 14 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A New Jersey Institute of Technology recruit, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter was the Lancers go-to attacker, averaging 5.33 kills a set. She also had 12 aces. She was a leader in serve receive and posted 82 digs during a shortened spring season. 0 comments Tags Attacker Kill Crime Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Volleyball 2020-21 All-Metro girls volleyball second team 14 min ago