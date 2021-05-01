 Skip to main content
Cami Augustine, senior, Belleville East
Cami Augustine, senior, Belleville East

A New Jersey Institute of Technology recruit, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter was the Lancers go-to attacker, averaging 5.33 kills a set. She also had 12 aces. She was a leader in serve receive and posted 82 digs during a shortened spring season.

