Carly Glendinning, junior, Timberland
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter is a University of Cincinnati pledge. She was the focus of the Wolves attack, averaging 4.18 kills a set and had 26 aces. A 6-rotation standout, she had 351 digs and 50 blocks.

