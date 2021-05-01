Carly Glendinning, junior, Timberland May 1, 2021 14 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6-foot-2 outside hitter is a University of Cincinnati pledge. She was the focus of the Wolves attack, averaging 4.18 kills a set and had 26 aces. A 6-rotation standout, she had 351 digs and 50 blocks. 0 comments Tags Carly Glendinning Crime Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Volleyball 2020-21 All-Metro girls volleyball second team 14 min ago