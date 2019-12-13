A dual threat, this 5-foot-11 middle blocker and setter led the Yellow Jackets to a 30-6 record and Class 1A sectional semifinal appearance. White was tops on New Athens in kills, averaging 3.15 a set, along with averaging 3.88 assists. She put down 30 aces, had 1.31 blocks and had 188 digs.
