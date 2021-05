A 5-foot-8 outside hitter, Brinkmann averaged 5.32 kills per set as the go-to option in the Knights offense. A second team All-Metro performer as a sophomore, she led the Knights to a 29-5-2 record and a third-place finish in Class 5. Brinkmann also had 23 aces and shined on the back row in serve receive and led Borgia with 254 digs. She has committed to Maryville University.