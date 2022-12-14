Ella Gaona, senior, Nerinx Hall By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 14, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Signed with Florida State, the 5-foor-7 libero led the Markers to a 26-8-2 record after they were moved up to Class 5. Posted 503 digs and served up 47 aces. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Libero Record Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro girls volleyball third team