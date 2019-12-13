The 5-foot-9 middle blocker was the area's kills leader with an average of 6.38 per set on 1,057 attempts. Hits effectively with power or touch to keep opponents off-balance. Led Hermann (35-5) to the Class 2 championship, the program's state record 14th title. All-around player added 227 digs and 38 service aces.
Most popular
-
Spain named new coach at Cardinal Ritter, Wallace tabbed AD
-
All-Metro softball player of the year: Purvis' toughness helps carry Sullivan to state
-
Hall, Tyus help Civic Memorial cruise past Mater Dei
-
Webster Groves starts fast, blows past Gateway STEM
-
All-Metro softball pitcher of the year: Roseberry overcomes obstacles to shine for Holt