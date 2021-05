The Central Missouri recruit has been one of the area’s kills leaders the last three seasons. A 5-foot-8 middle hitter, she averaged 5.82 kills a set in leading the Bearcats to a 25-7-3 record and a third-place finish in Class 3. A two-time All-Metro first teamer, Winkelmann also had a whopping 66 aces and was strong defensively as the team’s leader in serve receive and with 245 digs.