Jessie Timmermann, Mater Dei

A 5-foot-10 setter, helped Knights (31-10) finish as Class 2A state runner-up. Timmermann was among the area’s assist leaders, averaging 10.85 a set. She also had a potent serve with 40 aces and provided 260 digs. A second generation Knight, her mother was a part of the school’s first state championship team in 1987.