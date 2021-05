The 5-foot-11 setter ran a potent offense for a Knights team that was a perfect 11-0 and never dropped a set in an abbreviated spring season. Timmermann averaged an area-leading 11.5 assists per set, spreading the offense among five attackers. She also had 14 aces. Timmermann, who had 21 or more assists in nine of 11 matches, also was a first team All-Metro performer in 2019.