Jillian Mattingly, Cor Jesu volleyball

Signed with St. Louis University, the 6-foot-1 middle blocker averaged a team-high 3.49 kills and .96 blocks per set. She also had 18 aces for Cor Jesu (23-6), a Class 4 quarterfinal team. Mattingly’s athleticism allowed her to cover a lot of ground and attack from anywhere.