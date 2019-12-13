The key to the Tigers’ offense, the 5-9 setter had a knack of keeping double teams off of attackers while knowing when to tip. Klump, the school’s all-time assists leader, averaged 9.47 assists and 1.46 kills for Oakville (29-3). She was also strong on the back row with 221 digs.
