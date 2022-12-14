Kayla Robertson, junior, St. Dominic By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 14, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robertson averaged 3.95 kills a set for a Crusaders team that advanced to the Class 5 semifinals for the third time in the last four years. This 6-foot-1 outside hitter had 113 digs. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Kayla Robertson Kill Semifinal Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro girls volleyball third team