 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kayla Robertson, junior, St. Dominic

  • 0

Robertson averaged 3.95 kills a set for a Crusaders team that advanced to the Class 5 semifinals for the third time in the last four years. This 6-foot-1 outside hitter had 113 digs.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News