Lexi Menne, senior, Windsor By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 14, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An undersized outside hitter at 5-foot-5, Menne led Owls with average of 3.38 kills to go along with 325 digs and 50 aces. Signed with Lindenwood. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Lexi Menne Owl Volleyball STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro girls volleyball third team