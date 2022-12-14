 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexi Menne, senior, Windsor

An undersized outside hitter at 5-foot-5, Menne led Owls with average of 3.38 kills to go along with 325 digs and 50 aces. Signed with Lindenwood.

