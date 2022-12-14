 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattie Reynolds, senior, Lutheran St. Charles

A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, Reynolds was second in the area in kills, averaging 4.49 a set. Also posted a team-high 357 digs. Signed with Quincy.

