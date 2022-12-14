Mattie Reynolds, senior, Lutheran St. Charles By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 14, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, Reynolds was second in the area in kills, averaging 4.49 a set. Also posted a team-high 357 digs. Signed with Quincy. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Mattie Reynolds Kill Dig STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro girls volleyball third team