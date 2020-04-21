OH: Karinna Gall, Althoff

Graduation year: 2020
Helped the Crusaders capture the Class 3A state championship in 2017 with a 41-1 mark, the first girls volleyball title for the school. Althoff compiled a 135-22 record in her four seasons, which also included a second-place state finish in 2018. The 6-foot jumping jack grew from a timid freshman to one of the most skilled offensive players in the area. She will attend Indiana State University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.