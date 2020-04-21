OH: Karinna Gall, Althoff
Graduation year: 2020

Helped the Crusaders capture the Class 3A state championship in 2017 with a 41-1 mark, the first girls volleyball title for the school. Althoff compiled a 135-22 record in her four seasons, which also included a second-place state finish in 2018. The 6-foot jumping jack grew from a timid freshman to one of the most skilled offensive players in the area. She will attend Indiana State University.

