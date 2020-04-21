OH: Leketor Member-Meneh, Lutheran South
Leketor Member-Meneh, Lutheran South

Leketor Member-Meneh, Lutheran South

Leketor Member-Meneh, Lutheran South volleyball

Graduation year: 2017

Recorded an area-best 610 kills in leading the Lancers to the Class 3 state championship in 2016, the first for the program. Stands just 5-foot-8 but possesses an amazing vertical leap that helps her outjump players much taller. The youngest of eight children, she also recorded more than 1,500 kills and 1,000 points on the basketball court at Lutheran South. She will be entering her senior campaign at the University of Missouri in the fall after pounding home 340 kills for the Tigers last season.

