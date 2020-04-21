OH: Sam Epenesa, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2012
Epenesa set a then-school record for career kills with 1,250 on the way to leading the Tigers to four successive Southwestern Conference titles and four consecutive regional championships. A perfect blend of power and precision, she helped Edwardsville to a third-place state tournament finish in 2010. Epenesa went on to a successful career at Purdue before graduating in 2016.
