Samantha Epenesa, Edwardsville
OH: Sam Epenesa, Edwardsville

Samantha Epenesa, Edwardsville

Samantha Epenesa, Edwardsville volleyball

Graduation year: 2012

Epenesa set a then-school record for career kills with 1,250 on the way to leading the Tigers to four successive Southwestern Conference titles and four consecutive regional championships. A perfect blend of power and precision, she helped Edwardsville to a third-place state tournament finish in 2010. Epenesa went on to a successful career at Purdue before graduating in 2016.

