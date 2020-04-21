Player of the decade: Lily Johnson, Lafayette
Player of the decade: Lily Johnson, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2014

The only two-time player of year during the decade (2012 and 2013), Johnson was a member of three Lafayette state championship teams. The outside hitter was the driving force behind the 2012 group that went 40-0 and won every match in two sets. The Lancers were 78-1-2 in her final two seasons. Johnson, who finished her high school career with 1,042 kills, went on to stellar athletic and academic careers at Missouri State University.

