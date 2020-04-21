S: Gabby Blossom, St. Joseph’s
Gabby Blossom, St. Joseph's volleyball

Graduation year: 2018

Totaled 2,550 assists in four seasons while leading the Angels to the Class 4 state championship in 2017 with a 33-3 mark. She was Missouri's Gatorade player of the year in 2018, when she won the Andi Collins Award for the top setter in the nation. St. Joseph’s fashioned a 111-26-4 mark in her four seasons. She is currently at Penn State University and was a second team All-Big 10 selection for the Nittany Lions as a sophomore last season.

