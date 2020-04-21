S: Meghan Donovan, Villa Duchesne
Graduation year: 2016

An all-around force as a 6-foot-3 setter, Donovan closed her career as the all-time assists leader in Missouri with 3,468. The Saints were 110-40-5 in her four seasons, including a Class 3 state championship in 2015. She was Missouri's Gatorade player of the year her senior campaign. She completed a highly successful career at the University of Georgia last fall, posting 4,918 assists, third all-time in program history, and as a senior led Georgia to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

