 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abby Chandler, sophomore, Northwest Cedar Hill

  • 0

Placed fourth at 194 pounds at a state meet that included a wild 13-11 quarterfinal victory over William Chrisman senior Mary-Mae McMillan. Chandler (34-7) won three consecutive tournaments in December at Parkway South, Union and Cape Central while helping Northwest maintain its unblemished 68-0 record in dual meets.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News