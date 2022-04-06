Abby Chandler, sophomore, Northwest Cedar Hill

Placed fourth at 194 pounds at a state meet that included a wild 13-11 quarterfinal victory over William Chrisman senior Mary-Mae McMillan. Chandler (34-7) won three consecutive tournaments in December at Parkway South, Union and Cape Central while helping Northwest maintain its unblemished 68-0 record in dual meets.
