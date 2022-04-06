Abby Rhodes, senior, Edwardsville

Placed third at 130 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament by securing three pins and a 10-7 decision. Rhodes (19-9) won the Lady Longhorn Roundup by defeating Parkway South junior Nadia Middendorf in the title match. She also placed second at the Peoria sectional and fourth at Wonder Woman.
Ben Vessa
