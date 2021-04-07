An hour before the championship matches began, De Soto senior Jaycee Foeller and Lafayette junior Faith Cole sat together on the mat at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Suddenly, Cole felt a sense of dread and realized she was not prepared — for a celebration.

“Everybody has these cool things ready if they win,” Cole said while going through a series of flexes and poses. “And I had nothing.”

Foeller came to the rescue, suggesting if they won they should hold up three fingers to signify the third successive state title for each of them.

Both won and extended their undefeated streaks and three of their digits toward the rafters, solidifying their legacy as the standard bearers for Missouri high school girls wrestling.

For their sustained excellence in their sport, Foeller and Cole are the Post-Dispatch All-Metro co-girls wrestlers of the year.

With her first period pin of Parkway West senior Emma Carter, Foeller concluded her high school career with a 121-0 overall record. She pinned every opponent this season — all in the first period.

Cole moved to 89-0 in her career, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records, with a technical fall over Washington senior Mia Reed. Cole defeated every opponent this season by either technical fall or pin and did not allow a takedown.

Foeller and Cole are the only three-time champions in the three seasons Missouri has sponsored a girls wrestling state tournament and thus the only two to go unbeaten in three seasons. Troy Buchanan's Autumn Flanigan graduated unbeaten at 56-0 in 2020 after the sport's first two seasons.

Neither Foeller nor Cole has taken time to savor their impressive high school accomplishments as both are preparing for high level national tournaments occurring this spring and summer.

“It’s kind of odd, but I haven’t reminisced about anything yet,” Foeller said. “I haven’t even made a sappy end of the season post (on social media).”

Both will participate in a dual meet April 16 in Kansas City where state champions from Missouri and Kansas will square off. They both are scheduled to attend the USA Wrestling World Team Trials beginning May 9 and the USA World Junior Nationals from July 16-23 in Fargo, North Dakota.

Ranked sixth nationally at 164 pounds by USA Wrestling, Foeller placed fifth at the World Team Trials as a sophomore against much older competition and won the USA Cadet World Junior Nationals in Fargo.

“She’s been one of my favorite wrestlers to watch,” Cole said of Foeller. “I was too young to compete at Fargo, but I watched Jaycee win the Cadet title the first year she was there, and I thought, ‘She’s a big deal.’ ”

Cole has been impressive equally on the national stage. Ranked fourth at 106 pounds by USA Wrestling, Cole was a finalist as an incoming sophomore at the World Junior tournament in Fargo. Most recently, on March 26, she placed second at the National Recruiting Showcase in Coralville, Iowa, defeating the nation’s top-ranked 100-pound wrestler in the semifinals.

As prominent national competitors, both Foeller and Cole were glued to their televisions April 3 watching the United States Olympic trials for women’s wrestling.

“It was two or three hours of me just staring at the TV and making sure I didn’t miss a match,” Cole said. “It’s cool to see the emotions of the wrestlers because you’re watching their dreams come true.”

Foeller has signed to wrestle at McKendree University next season and knew right away the school in Lebanon, Illinois, was the perfect fit.

“I’m so excited. I walked on campus and said this is where I want to be,” Foeller said. “The women’s team is phenomenal and I’m excited for the new level of competition.”

Cole also is looking to wrestle in college and steadily has been working toward the dream she developed when she was 12 years old.

“I want to be a world champ and I want to be an Olympic champ,” Cole said. “Those senior-level teams, I want to be able to make those teams, and I want to be able to hold that spot.”

Both Foeller and Cole marvel at the extent to which girls wrestling has grown in Missouri and how much the quality has improved in the three years since it has been a sanctioned sport.

“You can visibly see the ability and talent on the mat. The first year it was basically all beginners, except for a few girls, but this past year I got comments from dozens of people saying how much better girls wrestling has gotten in Missouri,” Cole said.

Foeller sees the results on the national stage as well.

“There are girls (from Missouri) who are knocking out national team girls and I’m like, ‘Who are you? I don’t know who you are.’ And that’s awesome,” Foeller said. “Wrestling in Missouri is going to explode even more than it already has and I’m excited for it.”

As for their advice for any girl looking to get involved in the sport — just do it and do not listen to the naysayers.

“When I first started, some people did not want to see a girl on the mat wrestling in the same tournaments as boys,” Cole said. “I tell girls to be hard-headed, be opinionated and don’t give in to the negativity. If you get one person who tells you shouldn’t be wrestling, there are hundreds of others who will tell you that you should be.”

And it would be hard to find two better ambassadors for girls wrestling in Missouri than Cole and Foeller, who will spend the spring and summer showing the nation wrestlers from the Show Me State can grapple with the best of them.

“Jaycee is definitely one of my favorite people to travel with and compete with and I can’t wait to be making junior and senior level teams with her in the future,” Cole said.

And if they happen to make a national team together, this time Cole may be the one who suggests the mode of celebration.

“I learned how to do a back flip last weekend,” Cole said.

