All-Metro girls wrestler of the year: Lafayette's Cole continues on dominant path to top

The 15-year-old Cole has been dominant in the short history of girls wrestling on the high school level in Missouri. She has compiled an eye-popping 55-0 mark over the past two seasons.

But it's not her unbeaten streak that stands out. It is the dominant way she has racked up win after win. An astounding 53 of her victories have come by either pin or technical fall (a triumph of 15 or more points). No one has even come close to beating her. Cole’s tightest contest this past season came in the championship match at Mizzou Arena, where she overpowered Lilly Brower of Excelsior Springs by a decisive 11-2 count.

Cole is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls wrestler of the year.

“There’s that internal drive that she has that very few others have,” Lafayette coach Berenice Blanco said. “Even though she wins, and usually easy, she’s not always satisfied with that. She wants to get better. I can’t count the number of times she’s won a tournament and she’ll come back to me not happy because she didn’t meet the high standards she’s set for herself. That’s what makes her keep getting better and better.”