Alyssa King, junior, St. Charles

Placed fourth at 105 pounds at the state tournament by winning four matches on the consolation side after losing her opening match. King (39-5) won five tournaments, including an impressive month of January when she won the St. Charles, St. Clair and Seckman titles on consecutive weekends. She has compiled a 96-17 record in her career.
Ben Vessa
