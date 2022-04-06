 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alyssa King, junior, St. Charles

  • 0

Placed fourth at 105 pounds at the state tournament by winning four matches on the consolation side after losing her opening match. King (39-5) won five tournaments, including an impressive month of January when she won the St. Charles, St. Clair and Seckman titles on consecutive weekends. She has compiled a 96-17 record in her career.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News