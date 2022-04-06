 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annelise Obermark, sophomore, Washington

Won four events during the season including the GAC championship and District 2 title. Obermark (42-10) cruised to a district crown at 135 pounds with four pins and won her first match at state by pinning Lathrop sophomore McKayla Knight in the first period, but suffered an injury during her bubble match and did not medal.

