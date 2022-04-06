Annelise Obermark, sophomore, Washington

Won four events during the season including the GAC championship and District 2 title. Obermark (42-10) cruised to a district crown at 135 pounds with four pins and won her first match at state by pinning Lathrop sophomore McKayla Knight in the first period, but suffered an injury during her bubble match and did not medal.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today