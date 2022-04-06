Antonia Phillips, junior, Alton

Captured the first wrestling state title in Alton program history, boys or girls, with a victory in the 140-pound championship match at the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling tournament. With her coach Eric Roberson shouting instructions and interpreter Aria Mellenthin relaying those messages in sign language, Phillips (20-3), who is deaf, earned a tech fall and a pair of first-period pins before winning the title with a 6-2 decision over El Paso Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton. Alton High signified her accomplishment by renaming March 4 “Antonia Phillips Day.”