Audrey Scherer, sophomore, Lindbergh

Audrey Scherer, Lindbergh

Audrey Scherer, Lindbergh wrestling

Finished as state runner-up for the second consecutive season. Scherer (38-3) earned two pins and a 2-0 decision before losing the 105-pound state title match to Timberland junior Kate Cooper, the only wrestler to defeat her all season. Scherer, who was born with microphthalmia, a developmental disorder of her right eye, won four tournament championships and placed second to Cooper at both the Wonder Woman and Fred Ross Invitational. She has a 75-6 record in two seasons, with all six losses coming against current state champions.

