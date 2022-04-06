August Rottmann, freshman, Highland

Placed third at 170 pounds at inaugural IHSA girls state tournament by winning a 7-5 decision in her opening match and three subsequent matches by pin. Rottmann (22-15) became the first freshman in Highland wrestling history to qualify for a state meet. She won the Peoria Sectional and recently captured first place at the Illinois Folkstyle Championships.
Ben Vessa
