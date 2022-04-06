Avery Smith, sophomore, Red Bud

Placed fourth at 120 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament. Smith (20-15) won four matches by pin to earn a spot on the medal stand. She placed second at the Peoria Sectional and was an All-Cahokia Conference award-winner.
Ben Vessa
