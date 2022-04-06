 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avery Smith, sophomore, Red Bud

  • 0

Placed fourth at 120 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament. Smith (20-15) won four matches by pin to earn a spot on the medal stand. She placed second at the Peoria Sectional and was an All-Cahokia Conference award-winner.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News