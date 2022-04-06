Caroline Ward, junior, Liberty

Won five events during the season including the GAC and District 2 tournaments. To win the district title at 194 pounds, Ward (30-6) outlasted Tipton junior Lily Burns in overtime. She defeated Belton senior Jaden Meredith at state but lost 2-0 and 2-1 decisions and did not place.
Ben Vessa
