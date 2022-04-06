 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cassidy Benwell, sophomore, North Point

Won the 120-pound state title to become the first North Point athlete in any sport to capture a state championship. Benwell (28-4) donned the North Point “pin chain” after an overtime pin of Harrison junior Chloe Herrick in the title match. After finishing fourth at the GAC tournament and not placing at the St. Charles Invitational, Benwell reeled off 23 successive victories, which included titles at the Seckman Women’s Tournament and the District 2 tournament.

