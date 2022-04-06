 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chaire Perks, sophomore, Summit

Placed sixth at 115 pounds by winning her first match by 2-1 decision and two consolation matches by second period pin. Perks (43-10) won the Lady Longhorn Roundup and Sherri Lance Invitational and set the Summit girls record for pins in a season.

