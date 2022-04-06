 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ella Bradley, sophomore, De Soto

Placed third at 159 pounds by winning four matches at the state meet, including one in overtime. Bradley (44-3) lost to undefeated Fort Osage senior Haley Ward in the semifinals before rallying to win two decisions on the consolation side. Bradley won six events including the Sherri Lance Invitational, Lady Dragon Classic and District 1 tournament. At district, she avenged a regular-season loss by pinning Northwest Cedar Hill senior Anna Haas in the semifinal and earned a 4-1 victory over Seckman sophomore Destiny Brown to capture the title.

