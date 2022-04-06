 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emily Neumann, senior, Eureka

  • 0

Placed fourth at 135 pounds by winning four successive matches on the consolation side after a loss in her opening match. Neumann (40-6) won four tournaments, including the Kyle Thrasher, where she defeated Marquette freshman and state runner-up Rebecca Strong in the 141-pound final. She also won the John Burroughs, Union and Iron Jay tournaments.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News