Esther Han, sophomore, Holt
Esther Han, sophomore, Holt

Esther Han, Holt

Esther Han, Holt wrestling

A two-time individual state champion, winning this season at 142 pounds to finish 24-1 campaign. Helped Holt to third-place team state trophy. Only loss came by injury default. Han won five tournament titles, including Battle's Wonder Woman, Gateway Athletic Conference, Francis Howell Kyle Thrasher and District 2 events. As a freshman, posted 26-0 record and won championship at 136 pounds. Ranked No. 3 nationally at 138 pounds.

