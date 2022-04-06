 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith Spicer, junior, Fox

Won the 235-pound state championship with a dramatic second period pin of Camdenton junior Clara Rathmann. Spicer (15-5) trailed 9-1 in points before putting Rathmann on her back to complete an impressive 10-match winning streak, which included titles at the Seckman Women’s Tournament and the District 1 tournament. Spicer, who is ranked No. 18 in the nation at 225 pounds by USA Wrestling, became the first Fox wrestler to win a state title since Zach Meury in 2007.

