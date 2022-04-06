 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hannah Eberhardt, senior, De Soto

Placed sixth at 149 pounds with a knack for beating the buzzer. Eberhardt (46-7) pinned Odessa sophomore Brianna Ford at the horn of the second period and Northwest Cedar Hill senior Taylor Accardi with one second remaining in the first period to earn a spot on the state podium. She won three tournaments, including the Lady Dragon Classic.

News