Hannah Eberhardt, senior, De Soto

Placed sixth at 149 pounds with a knack for beating the buzzer. Eberhardt (46-7) pinned Odessa sophomore Brianna Ford at the horn of the second period and Northwest Cedar Hill senior Taylor Accardi with one second remaining in the first period to earn a spot on the state podium. She won three tournaments, including the Lady Dragon Classic.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today