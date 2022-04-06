 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hannah Henderson, freshman, Lafayette

Placed third at 100 pounds at state with three pins in the third period of matches. Henderson (31-8) won the District 1 title with a 3-1 decision over Festus junior Lee Ann Dobbs and brought that stamina to the state meet, culminating in a third-period pin of Eureka junior Lilly McCollum in the third-place match. She also won the Iron Jay tournament and placed third at the Kyle Thrasher Invitational.

News