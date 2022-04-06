 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jailyn Ebert, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt North

  • 0

Placed sixth at 110 pounds with several dramatic matches. Ebert (37-14) won by ultimate tiebreaker against Staley senior Chloe Sheckells in her opening match and lost 3-2 to Washington senior Julia Donnelly to move into the fifth-place match. She won the St. Charles Invitational and placed second at the Kyle Thrasher tourney.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News