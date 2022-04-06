Janiah Jones, junior, Parkway South

Placed fifth at 135 pounds with a 10-2 major decision over Cassville sophomore Faith James to earn her second state medal. Jones (44-5), who placed sixth as a sophomore, won five tournament titles during the season, including the Kyle Thrasher and Hickman tournaments. She is 72-10 over the past two seasons.
