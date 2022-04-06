 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janiah Jones, junior, Parkway South

  • 0

Placed fifth at 135 pounds with a 10-2 major decision over Cassville sophomore Faith James to earn her second state medal. Jones (44-5), who placed sixth as a sophomore, won five tournament titles during the season, including the Kyle Thrasher and Hickman tournaments. She is 72-10 over the past two seasons.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News