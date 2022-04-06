Julia Donnelly, junior, Washington

Placed fourth at 110 pounds to become a two-time state medalist. Donnelly (38-8) won five events, including the Chip Allison Patriot Classic and Seckman tournaments. She placed fifth last season and has compiled a 76-16 record over the past two years. Donnelly also placed fourth at the Class 4 state cross country meet in the fall.
Ben Vessa
