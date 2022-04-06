 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Julia Donnelly, junior, Washington

  • 0

Placed fourth at 110 pounds to become a two-time state medalist. Donnelly (38-8) won five events, including the Chip Allison Patriot Classic and Seckman tournaments. She placed fifth last season and has compiled a 76-16 record over the past two years. Donnelly also placed fourth at the Class 4 state cross country meet in the fall.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News