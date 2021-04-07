Julia Donnelly, sophomore, Washington Apr 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fifth-place state finisher at 102 pounds, Donnelly lost her first match at state and then won three in a row with 2-0 and 2-1 decisions and a third period pin. She finished second at District 2, third at Sectional 1 and had a 38-8 record. 0 comments Tags Julia Donnelly State Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Wrestling 2021 All-Metro girls wrestling second team 1 hr ago