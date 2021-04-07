 Skip to main content
Julia Donnelly, sophomore, Washington
A fifth-place state finisher at 102 pounds, Donnelly lost her first match at state and then won three in a row with 2-0 and 2-1 decisions and a third period pin. She finished second at District 2, third at Sectional 1 and had a 38-8 record.

