Kailey Benson, freshman, Francis Howell Central

Placed fourth at 115 pounds in her first state tournament. Benson (27-8) won the Kyle Thrasher and St. Charles Invitational and helped the Spartans claim their first GAC tournament team title with a 6-3 decision over Holt senior Reese Compton for the 115-pound championship.

News