Kate Cooper, junior, Timberland

Won the 105-pound state title to become the first girls state champion in program history. Cooper (30-3) avenged a Wonder Woman loss by pinning Liberty-KC sophomore Jaden Breeden in the state semifinal and then pinned Lindbergh sophomore Audrey Scherer to capture the title. Named Gateway Athletic Conference female wrestler of the year, Cooper joined her brother Chance Cooper (2015) as Timberland’s latest wrestling state champions.