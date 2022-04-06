 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kendra Bliss, sophomore, Washington

Captured six tournament titles during the regular season including the GAC, Sherri Lance and Iron Jay events on successive weekends in January. Bliss (50-5) won two matches at the state tournament at 120 pounds but lost a 2-1 decision in the bubble match to Park Hill freshman Allison Gonier to prevent her from reaching the state podium.

