Kendra Bliss, sophomore, Washington

Captured six tournament titles during the regular season including the GAC, Sherri Lance and Iron Jay events on successive weekends in January. Bliss (50-5) won two matches at the state tournament at 120 pounds but lost a 2-1 decision in the bubble match to Park Hill freshman Allison Gonier to prevent her from reaching the state podium.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today